-
-
EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship
-
August 11, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2020
- Paul Casey is coming off a nice showing at the PGA Championship. (Harry How/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Wyndham Championship in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
EXPERT PICKS: WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 42nd
22,056
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 700th
21,160
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 898th
20,950
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,693rd
20,033
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,926th
19,699
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
7,737th
3714
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,125th
1,566
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 2,009th 1,532 @PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 2,722nd 1,511 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,994th
1,503
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,549th
1,486
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,675th
1,482
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.