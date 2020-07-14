-
-
EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 14, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 14, 2020
- Xander Schauffele is coming off a T14 finish at the Workday Charity Open. (Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE
EXPERT PICKS: MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 46th
19,192
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 776th
18,279
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 994th
18,057
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,787th 17,187 @PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,840th
17,108
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
9,180th
1,520
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,252nd
3,939
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,549th
3,888
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,829th
3,848
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 2,935th
3,600
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 4,531st
2,829
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,449th
838
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.