EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: Rocket Mortgage Classic
June 30, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Viktor Hovland is coming off a T11 at the Travelers Championship. (Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 42nd
17,500
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 887th
16,565
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,214th
16,293
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,793rd 15,656 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,859th
15,565
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
8,542nd
1,520
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 2,000th 2,247 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 2,655th 2,174 @PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 2,844th
2,148
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 3,232nd
2,084
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 5,206th
1,207
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,433rd
838
