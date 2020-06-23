-
Expert Picks: Travelers Championship
June 23, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
All eyes will be on Bubba Watson this week at the Travelers Championship.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Travelers Championship in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 31st 16,757
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 905th
15,804
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,212nd 15,542
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,634th 15,104
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,663rd 15,074
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
10,516th 682
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,085th 1,566 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,962nd 1,504 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 3,016th 1,413 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 3,580th
1,333
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 5,107th
746
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,208th
0
