Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship
March 10, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Features
Every Shot Live at THE PLAYERS Championship 2020
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's THE PLAYERS Championship in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 26th
15,253
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 902nd
14,391
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 947th
14,358
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,160th
14,209
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,997th
13,508
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
9,593 682
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 40th 7,698 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 137th
7,596
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 260th
7,540
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 734th
7,389
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,608th
7,175
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 32,605th 682
