EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau is comfortable at Bay Hill, and the experts know it. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Sleepers, Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 49th
14,519
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 577th
14,001
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 904th 13,784 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,132nd
13,641
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 2,123rd
12,824
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 57th
7,022
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 130th 6,964 @PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 400th 6,856 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 543rd
6,821
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 704th
6,785
