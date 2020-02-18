-
-
EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 18, 2020
- Rory McIlroy is trending nicely entering Mexico. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Sleepers, Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: WGC-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP
EXPERT PICKS: WGC-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 19th
13,193
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 729th
12,526
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,012th
12,358
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,117th
12,293
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 2,301st
11,343
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 15th
5,638
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 116th 5,538
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 129th
5,531
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 779th 5,375
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,177th
5,310
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.