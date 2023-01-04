Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele expected to play Callaway’s new Paradym driver

The PGA TOUR is set to kick off the new year this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Besides boasting a strong field and even stronger scenery, the Sentry also is known for being an annual site of big equipment news. This is where many of the TOUR’s stars unveil new equipment.

This year is no different. Two of the biggest names in Maui, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, are among the players expected to put Callaway’s new Paradym driver into play. Rahm and Schauffele are Callaway’s two highest-ranked staffers at Nos. 5 and 6 in the world, respectively. They both showed up to Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course with the new club in their bags for Tuesday’s practice round and are expected to use it in Thursday’s opening round.

Rahm making a switch is a strong testimonial for the new club, as he led the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2022. He employed Callaway’s Rogue ST LS (Low Spin) model last year, in addition to Rogue ST Triple Diamond T prototype fairway woods (16 and 18 degrees). Ahead of this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, however, Rahm had a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag, as well as two Paradym Triple Diamond T fairway wood models (16 and 18 degrees).

Last year, Schauffele used a Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S driver, which he’s likely to replace this week with a new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond head.