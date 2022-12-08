Tiger Woods expected to play new ball in The Match, PNC

Tiger Woods is making an equipment switch for Saturday’s edition of Capital One’s The Match, and it just so happens to be the item that golfers use most often.

Golf.com first reported that Woods is expected to switch to Bridgestone’s B X golf ball for the next two weeks. As part of a busy December, Woods is scheduled to compete in the PNC Championship alongside son Charlie after Saturday’s match, where he will team with FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Woods, who last competed at The Open in July, had been using a Bridgestone B XS golf ball, which is a softer, higher-spinning ball. Woods has traditionally played a softer ball with more spin to have more variety with his approach shots and around the greens. Artistry with his irons and a myriad of short-game shots have been hallmarks of Woods’ historic career.

"I've always played the spinniest ball on TOUR just because I grew up in that era (of) balata golf balls," Woods said on the debut episode of Bridgestone's Another Golf Podcast . "I'm not good at putting spin on a ball. I've never been good at it, but I can take spin off of it really well."

According to Golf.com, Woods began testing the B X on his at-home simulator and noticed that the ball carried 10 yards farther. The B X is firmer and offers lower flight and spin than the B XS ball.

“I hate to say it but I'm monkeying around with the (TOUR B X) ball," Woods said on the podcast. "Because, hey, I want a little more pop too. I don't quite hit it as far anymore. The good news is it's the same cover. It's the same feel. Granted, it's a little bit different insides. The guts are a little bit different. So, yes, I’m hitting it farther but it feels the same.

"As I've been injured and not being able to make the same move or create the same speed, it's actually working out for me for right now. But I'm just testing. This is the offseason, so ... I can monkey around a little bit. ... I'm always tinkering and testing. I will tinker all the time. I will test all the time."