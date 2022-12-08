-
EQUIPMENT
A look inside the bags of The Match participants
December 08, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Tiger Woods teams up with Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday, Dec 10th (GolfWRX)
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are teaming up to play Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in Capital One’s The Match on Saturday evening at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
This will be Woods’ first competitive appearance since The Open in July. He withdrew from his Hero World Challenge last week because of plantar fasciitis but can compete Saturday because carts are in use. McIlroy, the reigning FedExCup champion, is playing for the first time since winning the DP World Tour’s season-long points race with his fourth-place finish last month at the season finale in Dubai. It was McIlroy’s sixth consecutive top-four finish worldwide and made him the first player to finish the same season atop both the FedExCup and DP World Tour Rankings and be No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He returned to No. 1 in the world with is recent victory at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina.
Thomas and Spieth are coming off a perfect 4-0-0 record in the Presidents Cup and promise to be formidable foes for Woods and McIlroy.
To prepare you for The Match, here’s a look inside the bag of all four contestants.
Tiger Woods: What’s in the Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P-770 (3-iron), TaylorMade P-7TW (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (56 degrees), TaylorMade MG3 Raw (60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X
Rory McIlroy: What's in the bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @ 7.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9)
Shaft: Project X 7.0
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Hydro Blast
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour
Ball: 2021 TaylorMade TP5x (#22)
Justin Thomas: What's in the bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX
5-wood: Titleist 915Fd (18 degrees @19.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-iron), Titleist 621.JT Forged (5-9 iron)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F @52.5, 56-14F @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60.5 T, or 60.5 K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 (52-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 Proto
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Jordan Spieth: What's in the bag?
It should be noted that Spieth typically travels with both a hybrid and a driving iron, and he decides between them depending on the course layout, conditions, and weather. We’ve listed both options below, but remember that he will not play both in the actual event.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees @14.25)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW Blue 75 TX
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-IZ 95 X Hybrid
Driving iron: Titleist T100S (3-iron)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 105 X Hybrid
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F @46.5, 52-08F @51.5, 56-10S @55.5), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60.5 T)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5 (46), Project X 120 6.0 (52-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Flatso 1.0
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
