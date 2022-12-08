A look inside the bags of The Match participants

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are teaming up to play Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in Capital One’s The Match on Saturday evening at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

This will be Woods’ first competitive appearance since The Open in July. He withdrew from his Hero World Challenge last week because of plantar fasciitis but can compete Saturday because carts are in use. McIlroy, the reigning FedExCup champion, is playing for the first time since winning the DP World Tour’s season-long points race with his fourth-place finish last month at the season finale in Dubai. It was McIlroy’s sixth consecutive top-four finish worldwide and made him the first player to finish the same season atop both the FedExCup and DP World Tour Rankings and be No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He returned to No. 1 in the world with is recent victory at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina.

Thomas and Spieth are coming off a perfect 4-0-0 record in the Presidents Cup and promise to be formidable foes for Woods and McIlroy.

To prepare you for The Match, here’s a look inside the bag of all four contestants.