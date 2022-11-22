Items signed by Tiger Woods go up for auction

A big year for Tiger Woods memorabilia continues to get bigger.

The irons Woods purportedly used to win the Tiger Slam and one of Woods’ backup putters have already sold at auction this year. The irons fetched a record $5 million, setting the standard for the priciest piece of golf memorabilia ever sold. The putter, which was signed by Woods, sold for more than $300,000.

Now a glove worn by Woods during his greatest performance and one of his trademark red shirts that he wore at Augusta National are up for auction, as is another putter once belonging to Woods. All three items were signed by Woods, as well.

Golden Age Auctions, the same firm that conducted the auction for the Tiger Slam irons and signed Scotty Cameron, is hosting the auction for these latest items, as well.

The glove was worn by Woods during his 15-shot win in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. According to Golden Age auctions, Woods signed the glove and dated it “6/18/00” shortly after putting out on the 72nd hole. Woods gave the signed glove to his caddie, Steve Williams.

Golden Age said it sent the glove to two of the foremost autograph authenticators in the world, and letters of authenticity from both accompany the glove.

The red shirt was worn by Woods in the final round of the 2010 Masters, where he finished fourth. The certificate of authenticity from Upper Deck states that one of the company’s representatives watched Woods sign the shirt and that the item was “legally procured directly from Tiger Woods.” The shirt also was “marked with proprietary invisible ink that contains a patented strand of synthetic DNA, which will fluoresce under a calibrated laser,” according to a certificate of authenticity from PSA/DNA Authentication Services.

“It is our understanding that this may be the only Sunday Red shirt from the Masters Tournament in private hands,” the item’s description states, “and the only obtained directly from Tiger’s exclusive memorabilia partner, Upper Deck Authenticated.”