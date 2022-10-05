Titleist launches new 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls on the PGA TOUR

“I just started hitting it [in Oceanside] and the speed was great,” Hoffmann told GolfWRX. “I call the Left Dash a ‘Trackman ball,’ because all the numbers look really good on Trackman, but you lose a little bit around the greens. This ’23 golf ball is, I would say, a very fast golf ball. It spins a little bit more [than the low-spinning Left Dash], but with the driver you can get optimal launch conditions, and low spin with the driver. But where I really like it, and where I’ve seen the bigger difference, is that it’s really tight with the irons, and really, really good around the greens. I would say a little softer feel, not as click-y as the Dash I was playing, or a traditional X golf ball. It’s a little quieter sound, and really, really good around the greens. It’s hard to keep both the distance and good ball flight with driver, and keep up performance around the greens, but somehow Titleist has figured it out with this ’23 golf ball.”

Pitts, who’s been conducting many of the first-time 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf ball fitting sessions at the Shriners Children’s Open this week, also spoke to GolfWRX.com about his experience with the new golf balls.

“It’s been a fairly typical development process for us,” Pitts said. “We started early in the year, actually even last year, into this year. Our goal was – our performance Northstar – a product that delivered a little less spin in the long game, potentially making it a little bit longer and tighter in its flight, while still maintaining all the performance in the short game.

“The changes we make to do that, we keep cover and aerodynamics the same, because the cover is such a big influencer on the short shots. By having the same cover and outer layers, we’re not changing spin at all inside 100 yards. The difference in both products is more related to the core, and the changes we make at fuller shots, higher speed shots, will reduce spin. Again, we tightened up the flight, potentially make it a little bit longer while still maintaining the short game performance.”