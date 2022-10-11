Equipment advice from Adam Scott leads to big gear switch for Si Woo Kim

Weekly PGA TOUR events don’t always make for the best grounds for peer-to-peer guidance, since everyone in the field is ultimately competing for themselves. But the biennial Presidents Cup can be a place for younger PGA TOUR players to sponge up knowledge from veteran teammates, since everyone wearing the uniform shares a common goal.

Case in point: Si Woo Kim switched to a completely new putting style thanks to advice from Adam Scott leading up to the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, and it’s paid off in a big way.

Prior to the Presidents Cup, Kim’s putting technique was relatively conventional. He typically used a standard-length Odyssey putter, with his hands in a mostly traditional overlap grip. Although he would extend his right index finger a bit farther down the shaft than some others, it’s a fairly common grip variation (see the photo below).