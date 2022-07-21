Product Spotlight: Mitsubishi Chemical adds Kai’li Blue as a mid-launch, mid-spin offering

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG) has added a new member to the Kai’li shaft family with the introduction of Kai’li Blue.

“Kai’li” is a combination of the words ‘kai’ and ‘li,’ which mean ‘ocean’ and ‘energy,’ and aims to convey the power and mystery of the ocean.

In keeping with Mitsubishi's white-blue-red color-coding system for low-, mid-, and high-launching shafts, Kai'li Blue is a mid-launch, mid-spin offering. Kai’li White, which was released last year, is a low-launch, low-spin shaft.

Kai’li is the first new MCA series since Tensei in 2015. The Kai’li family was developed in response to both TOUR demand and the needs of stronger, more athletic golfers who are “looking to maximize speed and energy transfer while maintaining stability,” according to Avery Reed, Manager of Tour Promotion.

Mitsubishi engineers tout Kai'li Blue's unique torque values. The torque (resistance to twisting) of Blue and White are nearly the same, yielding more stability than is usually found in a "blue" profile.

“Golfers are going to absolutely love Kai’li Blue. The Kai’li family is already off to an incredible start with six driver shaft supported worldwide wins, and the Blue profile will only add to its momentum," says Mark Gunther, VP of Sales & Marketing for MCG. “In particular, the best in the world seem to be gravitating towards this new profile in fairway woods. It’s been fun to watch more and more golfers realize the benefits Kai’li provides."