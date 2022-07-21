-
EQUIPMENT
Product Spotlight: Mitsubishi Chemical adds Kai’li Blue as a mid-launch, mid-spin offering
July 21, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Kai’li Blue utilizes high-strength MR70 Carbon Fiber and Super Low Resin Content Prepreg for a strong, responsive shaft. (Courtesy of Mitsubishi Chemical)
Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG) has added a new member to the Kai’li shaft family with the introduction of Kai’li Blue.
“Kai’li” is a combination of the words ‘kai’ and ‘li,’ which mean ‘ocean’ and ‘energy,’ and aims to convey the power and mystery of the ocean.
In keeping with Mitsubishi's white-blue-red color-coding system for low-, mid-, and high-launching shafts, Kai'li Blue is a mid-launch, mid-spin offering. Kai’li White, which was released last year, is a low-launch, low-spin shaft.
Kai’li is the first new MCA series since Tensei in 2015. The Kai’li family was developed in response to both TOUR demand and the needs of stronger, more athletic golfers who are “looking to maximize speed and energy transfer while maintaining stability,” according to Avery Reed, Manager of Tour Promotion.
Mitsubishi engineers tout Kai'li Blue's unique torque values. The torque (resistance to twisting) of Blue and White are nearly the same, yielding more stability than is usually found in a "blue" profile.
“Golfers are going to absolutely love Kai’li Blue. The Kai’li family is already off to an incredible start with six driver shaft supported worldwide wins, and the Blue profile will only add to its momentum," says Mark Gunther, VP of Sales & Marketing for MCG. “In particular, the best in the world seem to be gravitating towards this new profile in fairway woods. It’s been fun to watch more and more golfers realize the benefits Kai’li provides."
Just like Kai’li White, Blue utilizes high-strength MR70 Carbon Fiber and Super Low Resin Content (SLRC) Prepreg for a strong, responsive shaft. Prepreg refers to the sheets of resin-containing carbon fiber that are combined in the building of a golf shaft.
The MR70 Carbon Fiber was specifically designed and developed by MCG for high-performance aerospace-grade applications. It is an innovative carbon fiber material that is 20% stronger and has 10% the modulus than conventional materials.
The SLRC Prepreg contains up to 15% more carbon fiber and 13% less resin than traditional prepregs. This allows for a higher density of carbon fibers, producing up to 40 times the strength with less added weight and a purer feel. The SLRC fibers are also uniquely oriented at 45 degrees to provide added tip strength and drive down torque value.
A final element of the Kai’li shaft story is the implementation of GEARS 3D motion capture system, which allows MCG engineers to measure both the golfer and club simultaneously. Nodes are placed on the clubhead and shaft to measure how the shaft twists, deflects, droops, loads, etc. For the company, it’s extremely useful to validate new products and prototypes, but it’s equally valuable when it shows designers where to make corrections and adjustments.
“We have always thoroughly tested our products with robotics and player tests,” said Reed. “As we continued to apply more resources within this process, we began to work with the GEARS motion capture system to analyze the shaft’s behavior in 3D motion. This allows us to validate existing structures and qualify developmental structures. As we continue to grow, it is important to take our testing processes and systems to the next level.”
The Kai’li Blue shafts are available in the following weights and flexes:
Kai’li Blue 50 grams (R, S)
Kai’li Blue 60 (R, S, X, TX)
Kai’li Blue 70 (S, X, TX)
Kai’li Blue 80 (X, TX)
Kai’li will be available only at MCG authorized retailers and dealers with a suggested retail price of $300. (Click here for more information)