The prototype Ping irons that one Open champ has in the bag at St. Andrews

Stewart Cink is preparing to play in The Open Championship at St. Andrews with unreleased irons and an unreleased putter. The 2009 Open champion combining veteran experience with new-school technology at the Old Course.

In recent years, the 49-year-old Cink has shown no signs of slowing down, winning two times last season and reaching the TOUR Championship. Catching up with Cink ahead of this year’s Open Championship, GolfWRX spotted new prototype clubs in his bag. These aren’t just prototypes made specifically for him, however; they may actually be a looking glass into future Ping releases.

