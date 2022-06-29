Inside Sahith Theegala’s mixed bag of Ping clubs

Sahith Theegala suffered another close call last week in his quest for his first PGA TOUR title. Still, the T2 finish at the Travelers Championship continued his promising debut season on TOUR. He rose from 55th to 37th in the FedExCup thanks to his third top-5 of the season (T2, Travelers; T3, WM Phoenix Open; T5, the Memorial presented by Workday).

Theegala is one of this year’s standout rookies and his bag stands out, as well, because his equipment setup is different than many of his contemporaries. That’s because he typically plays without a fairway wood, opting instead for more irons and wedges.