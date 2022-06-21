Player reaction to the new Titleist TSR drivers and fairway woods

Titleist has officially unveiled new TSR drivers and fairway woods at this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. As part of its tour seeding and validation process, PGA TOUR players will get their first opportunities to see, test and provide feedback on Titleist’s new TSR drivers and fairways. Also, since the drivers are currently listed on the USGA Conforming Clubs list, players can put the TSR products into play this week.

“Today’s introduction of the new TSR drivers, together with the new TSR fairway metals, marks the start of the tour seeding and validation process for the upcoming Titleist metalwoods line,” Titleist said in a Monday press release. “Collaborating with the game’s best players throughout the R&D process, and then earning their final validation, is critical to the development of all high-performance Titleist golf equipment. Titleist Tour Representatives will be working with players over the next three days at TPC River Highlands, fitting them into the new TSR models and gathering their performance feedback. Thursday’s opening round will mark the first opportunity for players to game the new TSR metalwoods in competition.”

The TSR products that were revealed to players Monday include TSR2, TSR3 and TSR4 drivers, as well as TSR2, TSR2+ and TSR3 fairway woods.

Although the TSR family is still in the tour seeding phase, it’s likely that this line of products is set to replace Titleist’s previous TSi metalwoods, which are used by some of the game’s top PGA TOUR players, such as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris. Titleist has yet to announce a retail date for the TSR products.