EQUIPMENT
Player reaction to the new Titleist TSR drivers and fairway woods
June 21, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Titleist has officially unveiled new TSR drivers and fairway woods at this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
Titleist has officially unveiled new TSR drivers and fairway woods at this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. As part of its tour seeding and validation process, PGA TOUR players will get their first opportunities to see, test and provide feedback on Titleist’s new TSR drivers and fairways. Also, since the drivers are currently listed on the USGA Conforming Clubs list, players can put the TSR products into play this week.
“Today’s introduction of the new TSR drivers, together with the new TSR fairway metals, marks the start of the tour seeding and validation process for the upcoming Titleist metalwoods line,” Titleist said in a Monday press release. “Collaborating with the game’s best players throughout the R&D process, and then earning their final validation, is critical to the development of all high-performance Titleist golf equipment. Titleist Tour Representatives will be working with players over the next three days at TPC River Highlands, fitting them into the new TSR models and gathering their performance feedback. Thursday’s opening round will mark the first opportunity for players to game the new TSR metalwoods in competition.”
The TSR products that were revealed to players Monday include TSR2, TSR3 and TSR4 drivers, as well as TSR2, TSR2+ and TSR3 fairway woods.
Although the TSR family is still in the tour seeding phase, it’s likely that this line of products is set to replace Titleist’s previous TSi metalwoods, which are used by some of the game’s top PGA TOUR players, such as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris. Titleist has yet to announce a retail date for the TSR products.
GolfWRX.com was on-site Monday to check out the new TSR drivers and fairways and speak to players about their first experiences testing the new offerings. Continue reading for player insight and more in-hand photos!
J.T. POSTON
“I have the (TSR) driver and 3-wood in the bag right now. Obviously the real test is on the golf course, but hitting on the Trackman on the range, they were money. I really like the way they look. Titleist has always done a good job with the look. This time around I feel like the sound and feel is really nice. It gives you a lot of feedback.”
“With the 3-wood, it was a little bit higher launching is what I noticed initially, but not really spinning too much, so probably nice into some par 5’s, but still good into some wind and off the tee.”
“The driver was probably a little bit further than the TSi I was hitting previously, and it feels good.”
“It’s hard to tell because it’s Monday, just getting out of an airplane or a car – every week it just feels like my speed gradually gets faster. But my hardest one was 171 mph ball speed with the TSi, and when I tried to hammer it with the TSR, it was almost 173 mph. But I would say it’s comfortably 1 mph faster. Maybe 1.5-2 mph, but we’ll really know more in the next day or two, but I liked it.”
“I like the sound a lot, especially with the 3-wood. I don’t like as much ‘ting,’ like a metal sound, I like more of a thud that sounds more dense. That, to me, the sound and feel combo gives you way more feedback. I noticed that a lot with the 3-wood, and driver a little bit, too.”
LANTO GRIFFIN
“The 3-wood is awesome. The 3-wood sets down really clean. I like what they did with the grooves. Just looking down at the face at address it looks like it’s going to be easy to hit. It looks like you can get it up in the air easier. Feel is really solid, and the mishits go straight; they don’t go offline as much.”
“Then the driver is extremely clean. Pretty similar to the old (TSi), from a shape standpoint to me at least, just looking down on it, and it feels really solid.
“Pretty typical of Titleist, just to make small, minor adjustments. Make it look cleaner, easier to hit, and then obviously faster; it was about 1 mph faster.
“The 3-wood is a huge improvement, in my opinion. The 3-wood and 7-wood will go into play this week. We’re testing a few different models, but I like all of them. The good news is I like all of them, and the bad news is I like all of them. We’ll have to choose between a 15-degree or a 16.5-degree, just depending on what we need this week. But yeah, the woods are incredible, and the driver is, too. The only reason I’m not as keen on the driver is because I’ve been hitting my driver well, and it’s like, you don’t want to change something that’s been working. But if the driver feels good tomorrow, I’ll probably put that in, too. But definitely 3-wood and 7-wood.”