Cam Smith shortens driver length at the U.S. Open. Here’s why it helped

Immediately following the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, that year’s champion, Bryson DeChambeau, declared he’d be testing 48-inch drivers to continue his quest for more distance. At the time, it seemed longer drivers were the future of equipment, and it sent shockwaves through the golf world. Fellow competitors began testing longer driver shafts to find more speed, and the USGA since added a local rule option that limits driver length to 46 inches.

Nearly two years after DeChambeau’s announcement, the driver length craze has mostly fizzled out. In fact, some players have even gone the other direction, finding shorter driver lengths to be more beneficial to overall performance.

Case in point, PLAYERS champion Cameron Smith has shortened his driver by a half-inch for this week’s U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Smith already has two PGA TOUR wins under his belt this year and ranks fifth in the FedExCup but in his last few starts, he admits his driver performance has hit the skids.

“I think the last couple of weeks the driver has got me a little bit in trouble,” Smith said in a press conference at the U.S. Open. “Haven't hit as many fairways as I would like, and the rough the last couple of weeks has been pretty brutal, as well. So lots of chopping out and practicing my wedges for this week, so hopefully I can hit some more fairways and make some more birdies.”

That in mind, ahead of this week, Smith worked with his club fitter and Titleist tour rep J.J. Van Wezenbeeck to conduct driver testing in hopes of tightening up his driver game.