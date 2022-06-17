A closer look at Collin Morikawa’s groovy wedge at the U.S. Open

Collin Morikawa doesn’t always use a TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge, but he does when he plays in a U.S. Open.

On a week-to-week basis, the five-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time major champion travels with multiple lob wedges. For example, GolfWRX.com photographed Morikawa with four 60-degree wedges in the bag during a practice session at The Genesis Invitational, including a TaylorMade MG2 with 8 degrees of bounce, a TaylorMade MG3 with 9 degrees of bounce and a TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge with 9 degrees of bounce.

“Bounce” refers to the shaping of the bottom of a wedge, which is called the sole. Generally speaking, higher bounce options are best in soft conditions to keep the wedge from digging too much, and low bounce options are best in firm conditions.

Morikawa keeps his options open by carrying lob wedges that have different sole shapes so he can easily adjust to the different courses and conditions he experiences during the season. He figures out what 60-degree wedge he’ll use for the week during practice rounds and practice sessions.