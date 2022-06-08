Inside the bag of Corey Conners, one of the TOUR’s top ballstrikers

Corey Conners, currently 35th in the FedExCup standings and ranked No. 31 in the Official World Golf Rankings, comes into the RBC Canadian Open as the highest-ranked Canadian in the world.

From Listowel, Ontario, the 30-year-old will look to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954.

Conners’ game is well suited for St. George's Golf and Country Club, which is a relatively short and tight layout with thick, 6-inch rough and small greens, demanding precise ballstriking. Conners currently ranks 27th in driving accuracy on the PGA TOUR (65.9%), eighth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, fourth in greens in regulation (70.2%), and 21st in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

Helping establish his consistency as a ball striker, Conners isn’t one to tinker and change much with his equipment. The only changes he’s made to his setup this year are his putter and wedges; he switched from a Ping PLD Prime Tyne H putter into a new Ping PLD Oslo H prototype at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March and he added two new Ping Glide 4.0 wedges (50, 56 degrees) to replace his previous models.

Although Conners continues to use a Ping G400 LST driver that was launched to retail in 2017, he’s upgraded to Ping’s newest G425 models for his 3-wood (G425 LST) and hybrid. The G425 series launched early last year.

Additionally, Conners switched into Ping’s new three-piece i59 irons (5-PW) ahead of last year’s Valspar Championship. The clubs are designed as players’ irons with 1025 carbon bodies, forged 17-4 stainless steel faces, an aerospace grade aluminum insert in the cores, and tungsten weights in the heel and toe sections to raise forgiveness. At the top-end of his iron set, Conners uses a Ping i210 4-iron; the i210 model was released in 2018.

Check out Conners’ entire setup and specifications below.