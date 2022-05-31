Inside Patrick Cantlay’s steady equipment setup

This week, all eyes are on Patrick Cantlay as he returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club as the defending champion of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

A lot has happened for Cantlay since last year’s event. After winning his second Memorial, he went on to win the final two events of the 2021 season, the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, en route to claiming the FedExCup and earning PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors. He’s also coming off a recent win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his good friend and potential Presidents Cup partner, Xander Schauffele.

Cantlay is a year older (now 30), his career victory total has swelled to seven and his bank account is surely heftier (thanks in large part to the FedExCup’s $15 million first prize).

His golf club setup, however, looks quite similar at this year’s Memorial. Cantlay is an old soul who is slow to make change, preferring to stick with what works instead of chasing the latest and greatest.

“I feel like I have stuck to things being pretty much the same and I think that's part of me being so consistent,” he once said.

This philosophy applies to his equipment, as well. For example, Cantlay still uses a Titleist 915F 3-wood, which is a club that became available to the public at retail back in 2014. His irons, the Titleist 718 AP2’s, were released in late 2017 and his Titleist TS3 driver was released the following year.