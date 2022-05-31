-
EQUIPMENT
Inside Patrick Cantlay’s steady equipment setup
May 31, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Patrick Cantlay's club setup looks quite similar at this year’s Memorial to last year's Memorial. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
This week, all eyes are on Patrick Cantlay as he returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club as the defending champion of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
A lot has happened for Cantlay since last year’s event. After winning his second Memorial, he went on to win the final two events of the 2021 season, the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, en route to claiming the FedExCup and earning PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors. He’s also coming off a recent win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his good friend and potential Presidents Cup partner, Xander Schauffele.
Cantlay is a year older (now 30), his career victory total has swelled to seven and his bank account is surely heftier (thanks in large part to the FedExCup’s $15 million first prize).
His golf club setup, however, looks quite similar at this year’s Memorial. Cantlay is an old soul who is slow to make change, preferring to stick with what works instead of chasing the latest and greatest.
“I feel like I have stuck to things being pretty much the same and I think that's part of me being so consistent,” he once said.
This philosophy applies to his equipment, as well. For example, Cantlay still uses a Titleist 915F 3-wood, which is a club that became available to the public at retail back in 2014. His irons, the Titleist 718 AP2’s, were released in late 2017 and his Titleist TS3 driver was released the following year.
Although his deliberate gear approach still holds true, Cantlay has made a few key changes in a year’s time.
For one, he’s changed out his previous Titleist 816 H2 21-degree hybrid for a Titleist TS2 21-degree 7-wood, which is now equipped with a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF shaft that matches up with his driver and 3-wood. He’s also upgraded his 56-degree wedge from a Vokey SM7 model into a new Vokey SM9. Being that the Vokey SM9 wedges were released to retail in March 2022, his new sand wedge is clearly the most modern golf club in Cantlay’s bag.
Despite being a notoriously slow switcher of gear, Cantlay has indeed shaken things up a touch in the last year. Check out the full comparisons below.
Patrick Cantlay’s WITB this week
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60TX
3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70TX
7-wood: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80TX
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46, bent to 47 degrees, and 52 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM9 (56, bent to 57 degrees), and Titleist Vokey SM8 (60 degrees, bent to 61 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 proto
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Patrick Cantlay’s winning bag from the 2021 Memorial Tournament
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60TX
3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70TX
Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10TX
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M) Titleist Vokey SM8 (61 Proto)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 proto
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x