Maverick McNealy’s rare '11 iron' and Callaway prototype blades

For more than a year now, Callaway staffer Maverick McNealy has been working closely with the Callaway design team to craft an entirely new set of prototype irons made just for him. It’s been a long time coming, but the set is nearly complete and ready for competition at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Fresh out of Stanford University, McNealy turned professional in 2017 and signed with Callaway Golf . The former No. 1-ranked amateur was a highly sought after recruit for the major OEMs, although he’d been playing Nike irons for most of his life.

Throughout his professional career so far, as a Callaway staffer, McNealy has bounced back and forth between a set of Nike VR Pro blade irons and Callaway Apex MB (muscleback) irons. In 2022, though, McNealy has mostly opted for the Nike set.

It’s not that McNealy doesn’t like Callaway’s iron products, it’s that he is used to a certain look, shape and center of gravity location that triggers his release point at impact. He prefers a longer heel-to-toe length, which is different than the more compact modern day blade offerings that most pros use these days.

With this in mind, McNealy and Tim Reed (the Senior VP of Global Sports Marketing at Callaway) got to work over a year ago on a completely new Callaway set that would fit McNealy’s discerning eye and performance needs.