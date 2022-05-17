Product Spotlight: 'Contact Science' propels new Bridgestone advances

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau assisted with the development of the new Bridgestone Tour B series of golf balls, and with Jason Day signing on to play the company’s Tour B X ball earlier this year, Bridgestone — with its renewed focus on the moment of impact — is clearly producing a product that resonates with the game’s best players.

However, the fruits of Bridgestone’s exploration of “Contact Science” — superior driver performance and greenside control — are also available for players who don’t swing the club with a PGA TOUR pro’s swing speed. Bridgestone’s Tour B RX and Tour B RXS are uniquely designed for players who swing the driver less than 105 mph.

Bridgestone’s new Reactive IQ cover is at the heart of the Contact Science effort. The Tour B’s reformulated cover utilizes unique impact modifiers to rebound quickly on tee shots for more distance. Around the green, the new Tour B stays on the clubface longer — or to use a Tiger Woods term: gets more “face time” — for more spin, and the impact modifier recipe is maximized for each ball in the Tour B lineup.

“When you combine 900 polymers engineers and layer in feedback from Tiger and Bryson, it’s a recipe for innovation,” said Elliot Mellow, Bridgestone’s Golf Ball Marketing Manager. “These guys are hands-on with R&D which really helps push our designs to the next level. Our R&D focus the last few years has been the study of contact science, optimizing the moment of impact for the needs of each shot. With Reactiv iQ, we have made great lengths to do just that.”