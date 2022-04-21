Jordan Spieth signs extension with Under Armour

Jordan Spieth has worn one brand since turning pro nearly a decade ago. That relationship will last for at least another six years after the former FedExCup champion signed an extension with Under Armour that will run through 2029.

The announcement came on the heels of Spieth’s victory at the RBC Heritage on Sunday. It was the 13th PGA TOUR win for the 28-year-old, who signed with Under Armour upon turning professional in 2013.

“Under Armour took a chance on me,” Spieth told Under Armour founder Kevin Plank in 2020. “I was just leaving school, and I guess in other sports I would have been considered a high draft pick but at the same time I didn’t have PGA TOUR status, which in golf means everything.”

Accompanying the announcement of the contract extension, Under Armour announced that it would donate $1 million over eight years to the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which has provided scholarships, grants and opened youth golf programs with a particular focus on breaking down socioeconomic barriers to the game and furthering education and mentorship opportunities through golf.

“I think access is a big thing in golf,” Spieth said in fall of 2021. “It's a game that I love. I figure maybe there's some people that don't know that they love it yet.”

Sean Eggert, Under Armour’s Senior Vice President of Global Sports Marketing, said in a statement that Spieth is “an athlete who truly embodies what it means to strive for more.”

“We look forward to being with him on this journey as he continues to grow with us, challenge us and make us better at what we do,” Eggert added. “We couldn’t be prouder to have him on our team.”