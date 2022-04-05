Why Masters favorite Cameron Smith carries three lob wedges each week

Cameron Smith already has two wins this year, rising to sixth in the world ranking and third in the FedExCup after a record-setting victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and collecting the biggest title of his career at THE PLAYERS. Now Smith arrives at Augusta National, where he’s finished in the top 10 in three of his last four appearances, including a runner-up in 2020 where he became the first player to shoot four rounds in the 60s.

Smith is understandably on the short list of Masters favorites, and his world-class short game is a big reason why. The Australian currently ranks 21st on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, fourth in proximity to the hole from the sand, and sixth in ccrambling from 10-20 yards.

His simple technique is something that amateurs can emulate, but here at the Equipment Report, we wanted further insight into his tools of the trade.

At first glance, the most notable difference between Smith’s wedges and most others are that he uses an all-black finish throughout his set. Smith, in fact, is the inspiration for the all-black finish that’s available in the new Vokey SM9 wedges that were released this year. His passion for cars is the reason behind his love for the look.