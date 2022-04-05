-
Highlights
Why Masters favorite Cameron Smith carries three lob wedges each week
-
-
April 05, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Smith already has two wins this year on TOUR. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Cameron Smith already has two wins this year, rising to sixth in the world ranking and third in the FedExCup after a record-setting victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and collecting the biggest title of his career at THE PLAYERS. Now Smith arrives at Augusta National, where he’s finished in the top 10 in three of his last four appearances, including a runner-up in 2020 where he became the first player to shoot four rounds in the 60s.
Smith is understandably on the short list of Masters favorites, and his world-class short game is a big reason why. The Australian currently ranks 21st on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, fourth in proximity to the hole from the sand, and sixth in ccrambling from 10-20 yards.
His simple technique is something that amateurs can emulate, but here at the Equipment Report, we wanted further insight into his tools of the trade.
At first glance, the most notable difference between Smith’s wedges and most others are that he uses an all-black finish throughout his set. Smith, in fact, is the inspiration for the all-black finish that’s available in the new Vokey SM9 wedges that were released this year. His passion for cars is the reason behind his love for the look.
“I think at the time I was just really into old black cars, and I just thought it would be really cool to have a black head, and a black shaft, and obviously a black grip,” Smith told GolfWRX on a recent TG2 podcast. “It all came together, and they looked so cool. I love them.”
Smith doesn’t change much in his bag from week to week, except when it comes to the wedges. He keeps three lob wedges that have three different grinds and degrees of bounce so that he can match his highest-lofted club to the course conditions.
“Cam is sneaky, sneaky talented with the wedges,” Vokey tour rep Aaron Dill told GolfWRX. “I mean, he does everything really well, but with the wedge play he looks very comfortable. Everything he does, he does it effortlessly, to be honest. He plays a 46-10, and he loves our pitching wedge. Everything is all black in the SM9s. He has a 52-08 F Grind, a 56 M grind, which has eight degrees of bounce, and then he carries three lob wedges and decides based on where he’s playing and how the golf course is setup.
“He carries a K with 6 degrees of bounce, a 10S with a reduced ribbon, and he’ll carry a (low bounce) T grind. He’ll decide based on how the golf courses are setup which one is the best fit for bunker play, for pitching and chipping, and he’ll play that one. … He put an SM9 in play the first week and won. He’s really great, he believes in what we’re doing. As far as the technical parts of his game, he doesn’t need anything unusual. He loves consistency, so he wants the leading edges to be right. His lofts and lies are standard, but he does like to carry three different lob wedges.”
At Augusta National, Smith will spend his practice rounds evaluating the bunkers and grass conditions around the greens to decide which lob wedge he’ll go with.
Smith’s three-wedge rotation is something we can all learn from. It’s crucial for golfers to understand that the sole design of their wedges can greatly impact performance. In general, a low bounce setup is best for golfers with a shallow delivery, or for playing on tighter conditions. On the other hand, high bounce grinds typically suit golfers with a steeper angle of attack, or for softer conditions. More bounce can also help golfers find more forgiveness, essentially reducing the chances that the club will dig into the ground too much at impact.
Our advice is to try a bunch of different bounce and grind options before making your next wedge purchase! Take it from Smith; the bounce of your wedge matters.