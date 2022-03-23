Tiger Woods' purported Tiger Slam irons up for auction

Virtual collectibles may be growing in popularity, but there’s still something about the real thing. That’s why the record for the priciest piece of golf memorabilia ever sold is expected to fall in the coming weeks.

What is the potentially record-breaking item? It’s the set of irons and wedges purportedly used by Tiger Woods during the Tiger Slam. The clubs went up for auction Wednesday. Bidding will close April 9, coinciding with the final round of the Masters.

The auction is available here .

The clubs were first bought in 2010 by Houston businessman Todd Brock, who’s publicly acknowledging for the first time that he is the owner of the clubs. He has kept them in a frame in his office since purchasing them.

So, why is he selling them now? He wants someone else to enjoy them.

“I got to enjoy them for 11-12 years,” Brock told PGATOUR.COM. “I live a boring life. I don’t entertain a whole lot, so they weren’t getting the eyes on them that they deserve.”