Why does Henrik Stenson still use Callaway Legacy Black irons from last decade? We found out

GolfWRX caught up with him at the Valspar Championship to ask about the irons — as well as the departure of his famed Diablo Octane 3-wood — and he provided answers.

GolfWRX.com: You still have Callaway Legacy Black irons in the bag after all these years. When did you start using the irons and what do you like about them?

Henrik Stenson: I came off the U.S. Open in 2013, and I hit too many fliers at Merion. My caddie Gareth [Lord] at the time walks into Callaway and asks them to give us some options that don’t fly too much out of the rough, and the boys in Europe built up the Legacy Black. When the irons showed up, they felt great and looked good, and I didn’t hit too many fliers with them. They’ve been in the bag ever since.

GolfWRX.com: They obviously don’t make the irons anymore, so where do you keep getting sets from? Do you buy them online? Does Callaway have a backup stash for you?

Stenson: They still have one or two sets I think. I have a bunch of used ones at home. I came to the conclusion that I was a little stupid because I kept using the same warm up routine where I hit a pitching wedge, an 8, then I go to the 4 iron. So on all of my sets, the 4, 8 and wedge are a bit more worn than the other ones. I tend to go through about a set a year.