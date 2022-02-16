The driver Tiger Woods used in his TOUR debut at the 1992 Genesis Invitational

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ PGA TOUR debut at Riviera Country Club. The 16-year-old needed permission from his school principal to play, and he called it a “life-changing moment for me” after shooting 72-75 to miss the cut.

Little did we know what the next three decades would hold. Woods went on to amass a record-tying 82 TOUR wins, including 15 majors. He’s back at Riviera this week as the host of the tournament now known as The Genesis Invitational.

Much has changed in the world of golf, as well. Most notably for our Equipment Report, there have been huge advancements in club technology since 1992.

To celebrate Woods’ 30-year anniversary of his PGA TOUR debut, we wanted to take a closer look at the driver the 16-year-old Woods used that week (Want to read more on Tiger’s historic gear? Click here for more on Tiger’s famed Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter).

As a TaylorMade representative has confirmed, young Woods used a TaylorMade Tour Preferred Burner Plus driver equipped with a “Tour Gold From TaylorMade” shaft.

Woods averaged 263.3 yards off the tee in his two rounds at Riviera, slightly below the field average (263.9 yards) for those two days and 25 yards between the leader in that category (Joey Sindelar, 288.0 yards). Fred Couples, who went on to win that week, averaged 282.5 yards in the first two rounds, while Davis Love III, the 36-hole leader who eventually fell in a playoff to Couples, averaged 283.8. Woods ranked 77th in the 144-player field in that statistic.

TaylorMade was a pioneer in the metalwood space, releasing the first metal driver, the Pittsburgh Persimmon, in 1979. The Burner Plus model that Woods used in 1992 was part of a series of TaylorMade drivers that were available in the late 1980s and early 1990s.