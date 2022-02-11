Product Spotlight: Cobra Golf's LTDx driver

Cobra’s new LTDx drivers build on the platform of the original 2016 LTD series, which was the first driver family to achieve zero CGna — a center of gravity located zero millimeters from the neutral axis of the driver.

The new LTDx again features zero CG. In contrast to the LTDx, most drivers have a center of gravity above the axis line, which produces higher spin and a less efficient transfer of energy. Zero CG, according to Cobra, yields low spin and fast ball speeds.

The LTDx pairs zero CG with 5,200 MOI. The higher the moment of inertia of a club, the greater the resistance to twisting (particularly on off-center hits), and thus the more forgiving it is.

How does Cobra achieve all of the above? By utilizing both new features and improving on existing technology.