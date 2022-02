Product Spotlight: Cobra Golf's LTDx driver

Bryson DeChambeau

The TOUR’s longest hitter has put both LTDx and LTDx LS models in play so far this season. Here’s what he had to say about the design:

“A lot of (the design improvements) were from last year’s input … I would say we’ve worked really hard on making a driver that works very well for me and for consumers that have some speed. And also, because we understand the upper end of speed, the lower end is going to be helped out quite a bit because we understand the parameters. Once you understand both sides of the coin, you can fit really well in between.

“(I’m swinging) a lot freer. The ball’s not going to go in places that I’m not expecting. That’s just what happens with speed, in general, with any product out there. This is where (Cobra is) the first ones to really take the dive and go, ‘OK, let’s try and understand this and make it playable for guys with speed like this.’”

A final word on DeChambeau: In a recent Cobra media event alongside World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire, DeChambeau used a Cobra LTDx prototype to record his all-time high 221 mph of ball speed.

Jason Dufner

Jason Dufner, who is playing the Cobra LTDx said:

“One thing I have been seeing is the strikes have been really consistent off the middle of the face. The last couple models I had, I felt like I had been making good swings but was catching it on the toe a little bit. So these have been really consistent off the middle. I’ve seen really good launch windows to my eye, good spin windows to my eye.

“They’ve got three different heads now, so it gives me more options … my particular model has the weight in back, and we put a little more weight in the back so it changes the CG a little bit for me. It makes it launch a little bit higher and spin a little more, which is kind of what I need. I want to have a certain amount of loft so I can get more ball speed. The more loft you have, the less ball speed you’ll have, because it’s not as flat a surface.

“For me, with a driver, the most important thing is that when I feel like I make a good swing and hit it off the center, does it do what I want it to do? And I’ve seen that very consistently through the four or five days that I’ve had it. I don’t worry about the mishits as much, because the mishits are mishits. But if you can tighten dispersion a little bit with those, great.”