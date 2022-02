Brooks Koepka discusses his new Srixon-Cleveland gear (plus his 2022 WITB)

A lot has changed in Brooks Koepka’s equipment setup since he won last year’s WM Phoenix Open.

He was a free agent at last year’s event, meaning he had the flexibility to play any clubs he wanted. This year, he is as an official staffer of Cleveland-Srixon after signing a deal with the company in November 2021. A black-white-and-red Srixon staff bag with his name on it is the most immediate proof.

His bag at last year’s WM Phoenix Open did include Srixon ZX7 irons ( more on the development of Srixon ZX7 irons here ), and that hasn’t changed. He switched to those irons in January 2021, and given the way he still talks about those irons and their unique V-sole designs, it doesn’t seem like that will change anytime soon.

“The irons have been probably the easiest transition I have ever made,” Koepka said in Wednesday’s pre-tournament press conference. “(The V-sole), … I’d never even heard of it, didn't know it existed. But going through the turf, every once in a while, because I'm very steep on it, I felt like the club would grab a little bit and kind of drag it left. I haven't seen that once with these irons. They went in the bag immediately.”