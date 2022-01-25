Bryson DeChambeau discusses his new 5-degree Cobra King LTDx driver

To DeChambeau’s point, the Cobra LTDx lineup has three different options to suit a wide range of golfers. There’s a low-spin Cobra King LTDx LS model, a standard Cobra King LTDx version, and a Cobra King LTDx Max that’s made for draw spin.

While DeChambeau debuted a LTDx LS prototype at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, he showed up at Torrey Pines with the more-forgiving LTDx standard version with just 5 degrees of loft.

From a design perspective, each model in the King Cobra LTDx driver family is made with PWR-COR technology that consists of internal and external weighting that moves center of gravity (CG) to positions that enhance performance. They also have new face designs that feature 15 pockets of different thicknesses to help increase ball speeds on off-center hits.

Additionally, the crown and sole feature lightweight carbon composite material, which work in conjunction with a titanium body that helps lower CG and increase forgiveness.

“(I’m swinging) a lot freer,” DeChambeau said. “The ball’s not going to go in places that I’m not expecting. That’s just what happens with speed, in general, with any product out there. This is where (Cobra is) the first ones to really take the dive and go, ‘OK, let’s try and understand this and make it playable for guys with speed like this.’”

In a recent Cobra media event alongside World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire, DeChambeau used an LTDx prototype to hit his all-time high of 221 mph of ball speed.

Of course, that type of speed can’t be expected week-to-week on the PGA TOUR, but DeChambeau is hopeful the new driver will help him produce more speed consistently.

“(Hitting 221 mph) was pretty awesome,” he said. “Obviously, on the course it’s a totally different state of being, but eventually, over time, it’s just allowing me to be over 190 mph consistently and I’m excited to continue to keep trying to hit it farther and farther. I’m not afraid of it, and I love trying to push barriers like always.

“I think that’s the point of this whole process is that we’re not done. We still have better iterations to make. They know that, we know that. But this a huge improvement and step forward in a direction that’s allowing me to perform at speed for the first time ever, for anybody I think. It’s going to be a continuous process. It’s not absolutely perfect, but we’re definitely working in a manner that makes sense and is helping me out quite a bit.”