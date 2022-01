Comparing the putters of Hideki Matsuyama and his hero, Tiger Woods

Looking at both putters, in general, one could reasonably assume that Matsuyama’s putter was inspired by Woods’ putter. While Matsuyama hasn’t spoken on the matter himself, Page’s insights reveal that the assumption may not be too far off base. Matsuyama has never hidden his admiration for the 82-time TOUR winner.

“He always loves looking at Tiger’s putter, or asking about Tiger’s putters,” Page said. “I’m sure that stems from him as a kid, and everybody growing up watching Tiger. And he loves Scotty Cameron putters. He’s always asking about Tiger’s putters, and I see him looking at it.”

Of course, if you pay attention to golf equipment on the PGA TOUR, you know Matsuyama is much more prone to tinker with his putters than Woods. It’s not uncommon to see Matsuyama show up to the practice rounds of a PGA TOUR event with five different putters in the bag to test. Some weeks, he actually does switch to a new putter for competition, but most of the time he goes back to old faithful when the tournament starts.

“It’s his most trusted putter that he’s found,” Page told GolfWRX. “It’s the one that’s always suited his eye. ... It’s really just the shape of the head. It’s got a high toe on it. And, if you notice, he always likes to have the toe off the ground just a little bit. Obviously, he likes to tinker with other stuff, but he always goes back to that putter. It feels the most comfortable for him. Other than the Masters victory, everything else has been won with that Timeless GSS.”

Despite Matsuyama’s putter being nearly a decade old, it may have looked brand new at the 2022 Sony Open. That’s because Matsuyama gave it a proverbial facelift during the off-season. Scotty Cameron refinished Matsuyama’s putter because, according to Page, it was “starting to look a little sloppy for his liking.”

And maybe that’s the biggest difference between Matsuyama’s Scotty Cameron putter and Woods’ version. In all its glory, Woods’ putter of 20-plus years continues to have chipped paint, dents all over, and wear marks on the direct center of the face. Matsuyama’s flatstick, on the other hand, is looking fresh off the milling machine.

While Matsuyama may show up to his next PGA TOUR event with a slew of putters to test, history shows he’ll probably use the Scotty Cameron Timeless GSS 350 putter.