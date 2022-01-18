Comparing the putters of Hideki Matsuyama and his hero, Tiger Woods

At first glance, the Scotty Cameron GSS putters that Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods use are quite similar. If you can’t tell the difference, we don’t blame you. They’re both Scotty Cameron Newport 2 models, they’re both made from high-end German stainless steel and they both have the players’ names stamped on the back bumpers.

Both putters have a winning history, too.

Scotty Cameron tour rep Drew Page said Matsuyama has used the Timeless Newport 2 GSS 350-gram putter for seven of his eight PGA TOUR victories (his Masters victory is the lone exception). The putter’s first win came at the 2014 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and the most recent was at last week’s Sony Open.

Woods’ Newport 2 GSS putter , even more impressively, has been in the bag for 14 of his 15 major championship victories (minus the 1997 Masters). The putter’s first major win came at the 1999 PGA Championship, and most recently was used by Woods in his win at the 2019 Masters.

A closer look at both putters, however, shows a few subtle differences, aside from merely cosmetics.