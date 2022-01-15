-
EQUIPMENT
The clubs Keita Nakajima is using at the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
-
January 15, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Keita Nakajima is tied for fifth place heading into the weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Keita Nakajima, the world’s top-ranked amateur, is making noise at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He is tied for fifth place at the halfway point after shooting 64 on Friday. Click here to learn more about the promising prospect from Japan, who also has won the Asia-Pacific Amateur and on the Japan Tour. He also is signed on to be part of the newly-announced Netflix documentary and will have starts in three majors this year. Below are the clubs that Nakajima is using this week at Waialae:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth (9 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD X
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Stealth (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD X
Driving iron: TaylorMade SIM UDI (19 degrees)
Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-5); TaylorMade P7MB (6-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (46 degrees, 52, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Truss TB1 Juno