A closer look at the clubs Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau used in The Match

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau squared off in The Match on Friday in Las Vegas. Here’s a closer look at the clubs that the two stars used in their showdown:

BROOKS KOEPKA

Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX

Irons: Nike Vapor Pro (3), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW) Shafts: Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore – Tour Rack Raw (52 Mid, 56 Mid, 60 Low) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 Prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Prototype

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (Midsize) round

BRYSON DeCHAMBEAU

Driver: Cobra Proto (9 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf BD Prototype 60 X (45 inches)

Driver 2: Cobra RAD Speed (5.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf BD Prototype 60 X (48 inches)

3-wood: Cobra SpeedZone Tour (14.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 70 TX

Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4), Cobra One Length MiM Tour (6-PW) Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto (37.5 inches)

Wedges: Artisan Prototype (47, 52, 58) Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto shaft

Putter: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock Shaft: LA Golf C2L-180 Grip: JumboMax JMX Jumboflat 17

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X (2022 prototype)

Grips: JumboMax JMX Ultralite

