A closer look at the clubs Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau used in The Match
November 26, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Brooks Koepka is "feeling it" at The Match
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau squared off in The Match on Friday in Las Vegas. Here’s a closer look at the clubs that the two stars used in their showdown:
BROOKS KOEPKA
Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX
Irons: Nike Vapor Pro (3), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW) Shafts: Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore – Tour Rack Raw (52 Mid, 56 Mid, 60 Low) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 Prototype
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (Midsize) round
BRYSON DeCHAMBEAU
Driver: Cobra Proto (9 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf BD Prototype 60 X (45 inches)
Driver 2: Cobra RAD Speed (5.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf BD Prototype 60 X (48 inches)
3-wood: Cobra SpeedZone Tour (14.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 70 TX
Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4), Cobra One Length MiM Tour (6-PW) Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto (37.5 inches)
Wedges: Artisan Prototype (47, 52, 58) Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto shaft
Putter: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock Shaft: LA Golf C2L-180 Grip: JumboMax JMX Jumboflat 17
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X (2022 prototype)
Grips: JumboMax JMX Ultralite