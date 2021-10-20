-
A look back at the clubs Tiger Woods used to win his 82nd PGA TOUR title
October 20, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods' winning highlights from ZOZO Championship
Tiger Woods recorded his 82nd PGA TOUR victory at the 2019 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP -- tying Sam Snead's record for most wins in TOUR history -- and he did so with the set makeup he maintained for most of that year, which also included a win at Augusta National. His setup from his successful 2019 shares the same DNA with his gear past and present.
Save for prototype versions of the TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind wedges, Woods' setup was the same as for his spellbinding Masters triumph. Since signing with TaylorMade in 2017, Woods has largely transitioned into the current model of the company’s driver at release. He did so with the M5, outfitting it with the Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White shaft — a profile he continues to favor.
Interestingly, the TaylorMade M3 5-wood has remained a stalwart in his bag despite being a couple of generations old. This is likely due to it flying a particular number and more recent fairway woods flying too far, thus creating too large a yardage gap between his longer clubs.
With this week’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP returning to the site of Woods’ historic win, let’s look back at the clubs he used to win two years ago in Japan.
Tiger Woods 2019 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP winning WITB:
Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG 2 “Tiger MT Grind” (56-12, 60-10 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Grip: Ping PP58 Blackout
Golf Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord