-
EQUIPMENT
Adams Golf reintroduces Tight Lies fairway woods and hybrids
Clubs are the latest rendition of a mid-90s classic
-
-
September 29, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- The Tight Lies clubs have returned, bringing new technology to a club with plenty of retro appeal. (Courtesy of Adams Golf)
You don’t have to play from the white tees to remember the original Adams Golf Tight Lies fairway wood.
Debuting in 1995 — and reportedly conceived from Barney Adams’ 20-minute sketch on a yellow legal pad — the club’s unique “upside-down” Tri-Sole face and low center-of-gravity design were revelations for the average golfer, making it easier for them to get the ball airborne from a variety of lies.
Adams’ brainchild exploded in popularity following a 30-minute 1996 Golf Channel infomercial with sportscaster Jack Whitaker and swing instructor Hank Haney. In 1997, the company sold more than $30 million worth of clubs. By 1998, there were nearly a million Tight Lies clubs in play and the woods were the third-most-used on PGA TOUR Champions.
If you teed it up in a foursome in the late 90s, odds are there was at least one Tight Lies fairway wood in your group.
“The reason the club is successful is it works,” Adams succinctly told Dallas Magazine in 1998.
Now, the Tight Lies has returned, bringing new technology to a club with plenty of retro appeal. Adams Golf is releasing new Tight Lies fairway woods and hybrids, which will continue to feature the patented Tri-Sole found in the original iteration. The new design extends the top of the face to make it easier to hit off the tee while retaining the low-profile head and lower center of gravity.
In addition to materials upgrades since the previous incarnation of the Tight Lies that came out almost a decade ago, the new Tight Lies clubs feature a Velocity Slot behind the clubface to increase face flexibility, ball speeds and improve launch on off-center strikes.
Adams was acquired by TaylorMade in 2012. Under the guiding hand of TaylorMade engineers, an updated version of Tight Lies hit the market in 2013, but no new member of the family has emerged — until now.