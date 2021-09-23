-
EQUIPMENT
A rundown of custom Ryder Cup items you can buy
September 23, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the TaylorMade Ryder Cup-inspired SIM2 Max drivers. (Courtesy of TaylorMade)
It's Ryder Cup week, and it's looking to be one of the most anticipated in recent history. An extra year of waiting will do that.
To capitalize on the excitement, a number of companies have been releasing Ryder Cup-themed products. Here's a look at some unique items you can get your hands on to celebrate the 43rd edition of the intercontinental competition.
Adidas Golf's limited-edition Stan Smith golf shoe
The iconic Stan Smith shoe has received the Ryder Cup treatment. To celebrate the event being held in Wisconsin – i.e. “America’s Dairyland” – the shoe’s design pays tribute to the cows that give the state its distinctive title.
The shoe is on sale now at adidas.com and costs $120.
TaylorMade Ryder Cup-inspired SIM2 Max drivers
Packed with the technology of the regular SIM2 Max drivers, TaylorMade has given fans the chance to show their team's colors in a unique way.
For the U.S., that of course means the iconic Stars and Stripes detail on the clubhead, while the European edition contains a yellow-and-blue color scheme. Both SIM2 Max limited-edition Ryder Cup drivers are available to pre-order now at TaylorMade.com for a price of $529.99 each.
Blue Delta Ryder Cup-edition denim jeans
All players, captains and PGA staff have been specially fit by Blue Delta Jeans and will wear these jeans to the private team dinner during Ryder Cup week. The jeans feature a Ryder Cup logo on the watch pocket, with each pair handmade in Mississippi.
The Ryder Cup jeans cost $500 and are available to purchase at BlueDeltaJeans.com.
RLX Navy/Camo Team USA 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued
Ralph Lauren is the official apparel provider of the U.S. team, and you can wear exactly what the players will have on the course with the brand's team-issued full-zip jacket.
The camo top contains speckles of the golden trophy the team is trying to reclaim and is available at Shop.PGA.com for a price of $248.
Short Par 4 Ryder Cup Box
This box from Short Par 4 is full of RLX Ryder Cup goodies from apparel and accessories similar to what the team will be wearing at Whistling Straits, with options for both men and women. The box costs $220 and is available at ShortPar4.com.
Reef Spackler Ryder Cup-edition golf sandals
These spiked flip-flops are built for both the course and the beach, with a Ryder Cup edition sandal for both fans of the U.S. (currently sold out) and European sides. The flip-flops feature a signature built-in bottle opener and are available here at Reef.com for $100.
FootJoy Flex limited-edition Ryder Cup shoes
European fans will likely love this addition from FootJoy, with the shoes featuring a yellow-and-blue pattern with a Ryder Cup logo on the tongue of the shoe as well as the trophy on the side.
The shoes cost €119 and are available at AmericanGolf.eu.