EQUIPMENT
Potential Ryder Cup pairings based on which balls players play
September 21, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele have golf ball compatibility. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
When Ryder Cup captains make teams for Foursomes play, they have an additional — and not insignificant — consideration that’s not present in Four-balls: the golf ball. Two teammates share a ball for alternate shot, opening the possibility that one must use a ball with which he is unfamiliar.
A high-speed, high-spin player (say, Bryson DeChambeau) playing a ball that’s designed to generate maximum spin is a recipe for ballooning tee shots and draws and fades that are impossible to control.
Before we look at who might be paired together through the prism of the golf ball, let’s take a quick run through the models in play:
TaylorMade TP5: TaylorMade’s softest, highest-spinning TOUR ball. Most workable, mid-launching offering. Highest spinning off wedges.
TaylorMade TP5x: Spins less than TP5. Higher initial launch and firmer feel than TP5. Less greenside spin than TP5.
Bridgestone Tour B X: Bridgestone’s firmest, lowest-launching, lowest-spinning tour ball.
Callaway Chrome Soft X: Firmer feeling than Chrome Soft and lower launching as well.
Callaway Chrome Soft X LS: Both higher launching and lower spinning than Chrome Soft X. More greenside spin.
Titleist Pro V1: Titleist’s softest TOUR ball. Lower flying and spinning than Pro V1x.
Titleist Pro V1x: Firmer and higher-launching than Pro V1. Pro V1x also spins more than Pro V1.
Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot: A lower-flying, lower-spinning version of Pro V1 with a similar feel and greenside performance.
Srixon Z-Star XV: Srixon’s firmer, lower-spinning Tour ball. High greenside spin.
Now, let’s take a look at who plays what and potential pairings based on players who use similar balls.
Who plays what on the U.S. Team?
TaylorMade TP5: Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade TP5x: Dustin Johnson
Bridgestone Tour B X: Bryson DeChambeau
Callaway Chrome Soft X LS: Xander Schauffele
Titleist Pro V1: Harris English, Scottie Scheffler
Titleist Pro V1x: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot: Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
Potential U.S. Foursomes teams based on ball compatibility:
DeChambeau-Schauffele
DeChambeau-Johnson
DeChambeau-Berger
DeChambeau-Finau
Spieth-Thomas
Spieth-Cantlay
Spieth Koepka
Thomas-Cantlay
Thomas-Koepka
Koepka-Cantlay
Berger-Finau
Morikawa-Koepka
Morikawa-Thomas
Morikawa-Cantlay
Morikawa-Spieth
Scheffler-English
Scheffler-Morikawa
English-Morikawa
Who plays what for Europe?
TaylorMade TP5x: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia,
Callaway Chrome Soft X: Jon Rahm
Titleist Pro V1: Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger
Titleist Pro V1x: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter
Srixon Z-Star XV: Shane Lowry
Potential European Foursomes teams based on ball compatibility:
McIlroy-Fleetwood
McIlroy-Garcia
McIlroy-Casey
McIlroy-Hovland
McIlroy-Wiesberger
McIlroy-Lowry
Fleetwood-Casey
Fleetwood-Hovland
Fleetwood-Wiseberger
Fleetwood-Lowry
Garcia-Casey
Garcia-Hovland
Garcia-Wiesberger
Garcia-Lowry
Rahm-McIlroy
Rahm-Fleetwood
Rahm-Garcia
Rahm-Casey
Rahm-Hovland
Rahm-Wiesberger
Rahm-Lowry
Fitzpatrick-Hatton
Fitzpatrick-Westwood
Fitzpatrick-Poulter
Hatton-Westwood
Hatton-Poulter
Poulter-Westwood