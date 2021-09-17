Phil Mickelson uses longer arm-lock putter at Fortinet Championship

Phil Mickelson has never been afraid to experiment, even after the age of 50.

His tinkering has continued into this new season, where he unveiled some tweaks to his putter in this week’s season-opening Fortinet Championship. Mickelson used the new flatstick to gain nearly a stroke on the greens in his first-round 70 at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

He is still using the same prototype head – a blade-style similar to the classic Wilson 8802 -- that he unveiled when he began experimenting with arm-lock putting at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The prototype, which has a similar appearance to the Odyssey PM Blade that he has used for years, is built to rotate less throughout the stroke.

This week, Mickelson added loft to the putter while using a longer grip and shaft. He said Thursday that he’s been messing with the grip extension for approximately six weeks.

“It takes a little getting used to, but it seems like I’ve had moments where I just start rolling it in from everywhere,” Mickelson said.

