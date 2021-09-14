-
EQUIPMENT
What's in Will Zalatoris' bag?
September 14, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Will Zalatoris was named the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris was recently named the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, and he's already known as one of the game's best ball-strikers.
Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 757 TR X
3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Red 8 X
Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Hybrid GOST (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-08F, 54-10S @55), Vokey SM8 Wedge Works Prototype (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord