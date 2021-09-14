×
    What's in Will Zalatoris' bag?

  • Will Zalatoris was named the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)Will Zalatoris was named the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris was recently named the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, and he's already known as one of the game's best ball-strikers.

Here's a look inside his bag.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 757 TR X

3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Red 8 X

Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Hybrid GOST (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-08F, 54-10S @55), Vokey SM8 Wedge Works Prototype (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 prototype        

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord

zalatoriswitb1-847-golfwrx
A look at Will Zalatoris' bag. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
