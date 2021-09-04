A look back at Tiger Woods' winning bag at the 2007 TOUR Championship

×
Tiger Woods’ 2007 FedExCup victory saw him fire rounds of 64-63-64-66 for a resounding eight-stroke victory in the inaugural edition of the FedExCup Playoffs. It was, in short, a vintage performance and a classic example of Woods answering the bell.

Woods shot the lowest 72-hole score of his career at East Lake to claim the inaugural FedExCup. His equipment setup was similar to the formula he’d used throughout his career, with the exception of the driver. He was just a few years into using a 460cc head and graphite shaft.

The rough formula is below.

● Latest iteration of his sponsor’s woods

● Mitsubishi Diamana shafts

● Prototype irons built to similar specs and shaping to the Titleist 681T irons Larry Bobka developed early in Woods’ career

● Mike Taylor (now of Artisan Golf) crafted wedges

● His “Elder Wand” Scotty Cameron

● Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord grips played since time out of mind

● True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts in irons (X100), wedges (S400)

woods-swing-1694-samgreenwood
Tiger Woods tees off at the 2007 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

2007

Driver: Nike SasQuatch Tour 460 (7.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 83 TX

3-wood: Nike SasQuatch II (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 103 TX

Irons: Nike Forged Blades (2-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Nike Pro Combo (56), Nike SV (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Nike One Platinum TW

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

1041920594
Tiger Woods celebrates his win after the final round of the 2018 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

As a point of comparison, take a look at what was in Woods’ bag for his iconic TOUR Championship win 11 years later. As we always say about Tiger’s setup, the DNA remains the same — and usually the putter, when comparing two points in time. The Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter Woods wielded for 14 of his 15 major victories was in the bag for the wins in question.

A TaylorMade staffer in 2018, Woods’ woods were TM rather than Nike. Woods' shafts stay in the family but get a little lighter. Prototype irons built to Woods’ specs, same wedge lofts in similar designs...more similarities than differences, to be sure!

2018

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX

Irons: TaylorMade TW-Phase1 prototype (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

