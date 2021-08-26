-
EQUIPMENT
Collin Morikawa’s cereal obsession infiltrating his equipment
Cinnamon Toast Crunch, stamped on his sand wedge, getting into headcover game
August 26, 2021
By Ben Alberstadt, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at some of Collin Morikawa's favorite things. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
Collin Morikawa’s sand wedge features the names of four cereals — such is his devotion to getting a sugary start to his day with a bowl of crunchy wheat or corn products. Indeed, it’s the only stamping the Open champ has on any of his clubs.
Among the four brands of breakfast stamped on the 56-degree is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Motivated by this, TaylorMade and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, in collaboration with Dormie Golf, have created a limited-edition set of premium handmade leather Cinnamon Toast Crunch headcovers.
In our age of pervasive digital communication it’s only appropriate that the cereal’s classic cinnamon-and-sugar squares have been anthropomorphized into “Cinnamojis” that feature prominently in the collection.
And these headcovers don’t just cover your clubs — they are specifically designed to hold cereal and other breakfast accessories. Check out the video, below, of Morikawa making himself some breakfast at this week’s BMW Championship in Maryland; TaylorMade’s Instagram shows one of the more unusual driving range routines we’ve seen on the PGA TOUR this season.
The collaboration includes other Cinnamoji-inspired golf gear as well, including a ball marker, bag sticker and towel.
Morikawa told Bro Bible, “I ate so much Cinnamon Toast Crunch growing up...I’ve had cereal stamped on my wedges and Cinnamon Toast Crunch is one of my favorite cereals to have. I remember through COVID that I was eating cereal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and to have a collaboration between them just shows who I am and it’s awesome, I’m really happy that TaylorMade is able to make these Cinnamoji headcovers.”
The collection goes on sale Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET at TaylorMadegolf.com.