Matthew Wolff puts news TaylorMade wedges in his bag

Matthew Wolff got his first look at TaylorMade’s MG3 wedges at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit last month, and they’re quickly found a spot in his bag.

According to TaylorMade’s player development manager, Ryan Ressa, Wolff was initially impressed by the new shaping of the wedges and was given a trio of the clubs at Detroit Golf Club.

Then, without any further questions or communication, Woff added them to his toolbox for the 3M Open two weeks ago and has had them in the bag since.

There’s a full equipment switching spectrum on the PGA TOUR — adjustments, tinkering, and trial and error are often the order of the day. Wedges in particular can be a tricky change because of both the need for to hit precise spin numbers and launch windows and hit a number of shots around the green.

However, sometimes a club (or clubs in this case) just works, and is a seamless upgrade for a player, and the switch is an easy one, as was the case for the California native.

What’s working for Wolff? For one thing, right away, he liked how the MG3 wedges looked at address. “I really love the way the new wedges look sitting on the ground,” Woff said. “I really like how even when opening the face, there’s no room between the leading edge and the ground.”

This comfort with the way the wedges sit and look in a variety of face positions increases the versatility and utility of the high-lofters, according to Wolff.

“It gives me the ability to hit many different shots around the green! I feel like since I’ve put the wedges in, I’ve been able to hit more shots around the green as well as improving my bunker play a lot with the soft feel off the face.”

Previously, the Oklahoma State alum had been in TaylorMade MG2 wedges (50-09SB, 56-12SB, 60-09LB) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

He’s maintaining a similar setup and bounce configuration and sticking with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. Wolff’s wedge setup: 50-09SB, 56-12SB @55, 60-08LB @61.

So, Matthew Wolff has new TaylorMade wedges in play. But what exactly is new about his new wedges?

Raised Micro-Ribs, and all-new technology for TaylorMade, which span the entire face, are designed to work in concert with the Raw Face Technology the company debuted with its MG2 line to increase surface abrasiveness and boost spin. TaylorMade says this produces added precision around the greens — especially on partial shots.

MG3 wedges continue the company’s CNC face and sole milling for precision and consistency (hence “Milled Grind 3”). Also on on “precision” front: Engineers used precision mass placement across the wedge line to optimize CG location in order to encourage lower launch with increased spin (the higher the loft, the higher the center of gravity).

Doing away with the TPU insert of the MG2, engineers targeted improved sound and feel via mass positioning, rather than by way of a vibration-dampening insert.