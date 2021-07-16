-
EQUIPMENT
The new irons that have helped Collin Morikawa at The Open
July 16, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Collin Morikawa made an iron switch before The Open Championship. (Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa's superb play over the opening two days of The 149th Open Championship has come after the American made some equipment adjustments heading into this week.
The 24-year-old, who shot 67-64 in the opening two rounds at Royal St. George’s, swapped out three key irons before Thursday's opening round.
Morikawa switched from his TaylorMade P730 irons to the brand's P7MC model in his 7-iron through 9-iron, a decision made after finding the P7MCs aided his turf interaction and provided a more centered ball strike, as well as a touch more forgiveness.
"I changed my irons, my 9- through 7-iron that I normally have blades in. I changed to the MCs strictly because I couldn’t find the center of the face,” said Morikawa following his second round. “Those are three crucial clubs that are some of my favorite clubs. My 8-iron is my favorite club in the bag, and when I wasn’t able to hit it (well) last week well, I knew I had to try something different.”
Last week’s Scottish Open was Morikawa’s first experience on the links. He finished T71.
The Californian also added a new TaylorMade MG2 Hi-Toe (60 degree) wedge while also making a weight adjustment to his TP Juno putter.
As is often the case on the slower greens across the pond, Morikawa was finding it difficult to get the ball to the hole at last week's Scottish Open.
To help his speed on the slow greens at Royal St. George’s, Morikawa decided to remove the two 2.5-gram weights and replace them with two 7.5-gram weights, providing him with 10 grams more weight in his putter.
As well as the weight adjustment to his putter, Morikawa has even altered his stroke on certain putts this week.
A proponent of the saw grip, Morikawa was struggling with his speed on lengthier putts on the links greens last week, so he is now putting with a conventional style on longer putts while using his saw grip for the shorter efforts.
“It’s a feel thing, but it’s more I couldn’t get the tempo on the saw grip. I think the saw grip is amazing for me. But from outside 25, 30 feet, I just couldn’t get that hit. I couldn’t get that tempo that you see like a Brandt Snedeker puts on his putts," said Morikawa. "That is something you need out here because the greens are slower than what we’re used to playing. “Just switching to conventional, I didn’t have to change anything mentally. I just kind of went at it like I normally felt, and kind of matched the speeds.”
It's a strategy that has worked wonders for Morikawa this week, who has looked dialled in on the greens as he goes in search of his second major victory.