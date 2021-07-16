The new irons that have helped Collin Morikawa at The Open

Collin Morikawa's superb play over the opening two days of The 149th Open Championship has come after the American made some equipment adjustments heading into this week.

The 24-year-old, who shot 67-64 in the opening two rounds at Royal St. George’s, swapped out three key irons before Thursday's opening round.

Morikawa switched from his TaylorMade P730 irons to the brand's P7MC model in his 7-iron through 9-iron, a decision made after finding the P7MCs aided his turf interaction and provided a more centered ball strike, as well as a touch more forgiveness.

"I changed my irons, my 9- through 7-iron that I normally have blades in. I changed to the MCs strictly because I couldn’t find the center of the face,” said Morikawa following his second round. “Those are three crucial clubs that are some of my favorite clubs. My 8-iron is my favorite club in the bag, and when I wasn’t able to hit it (well) last week well, I knew I had to try something different.”

Last week’s Scottish Open was Morikawa’s first experience on the links. He finished T71.