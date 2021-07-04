-
EQUIPMENT
The Happy Gilmore-inspired shoes Joaquin Niemann wore in Detroit
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Adidas collaborated with streetwear brand Extra Butter to make the Happy Gilmore-inspired threads. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Joaquin Niemann was born nearly three years after Happy Gilmore was released, but he wore shoes inspired by the classic golf comedy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Niemann’s apparel sponsor, adidas, collaborated with streetwear brand Extra Butter to make the Happy Gilmore-inspired threads, which pay homage to Happy, his instructor, Chubbs, and Gilmore’s nemesis, Shooter McGavin.
Niemann’s shoes are a Chubbs-inspired version of adidas’ lightweight ZG21 spiked golf shoe. The shoes feature a clean bone-white colorway with brogue paneling and a throwback fringe kiltie above the laces. Details such as gator skin and wood-grain finishing tell the story of the unfortunate run-in that cost Chubbs his hand.
Other products in the line include a gold adicross Bomber Jacket to commemorate the article of clothing that Shooter so badly wanted to win and a gold Shooter Ultraboost 1.0, upgraded with plush suede, gold-fleck PRIMEKNIT and an imprint of the famous ‘Shooter’ hand gesture.
“Twenty-five years ago, a fictional character named Happy Gilmore broke the mold on what it meant to be a golfer and we wanted to celebrate that with a unique collaboration and collection,” said Extra Butter co-founder and CEO, Ankur Amin.
It was a collaboration that helped Niemann finish T2 in Detroit, as well.