EQUIPMENT
Product Spotlight: What is SIK Golf's Descending Loft Technology and how can it help your putting
June 17, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- SIK Golf's Descending Loft Technology (DLT). (Courtesy of SIK Golf)
Unlike with the other 13 clubs in a golfer’s bag, truly new putter technology is something of a rarity. Sure, new shapes and different head designs hit the market, models come and go, and novel insert materials arise, but how often do you see a putter offering totally unique face technology?
That’s just what SIK Golf — with its Descending Loft Technology (DLT) — offers in its family of putters.
As you’d expect, Descending Loft Technology means the loft of the putter face “descends” from the top to the bottom of the face. More specifically, SIK putter faces feature four flat surfaces milled into the putter face with loft decreasing by one degree (4 degrees to 1) from surface to surface.
The next logical question, of course, is “why? In a word: consistency.
No golfer perfectly matches the putter’s shaft angle from address to impact consistently. This produces inconsistent launch angles off the putter face, which leads to poor distance control. DLT aims to remedy this by offering a more consistent launch regardless of shaft lean, and thus a ball that finishes closer to the hole.
Speaking about DLT, a SIK representative said
"Descending Loft Technology aims to correct for shaft lean variance from address to impact (whether by shaft manipulation or changing ball position). We have four flat surfaces on our putters that descend in loft from top to bottom. For example, if the ball slightly moves back in your stance (or you deloft the club) the ball will impact higher on the face. A traditional putter would launch the ball with a negative launch angle, DLT will launch it similarly to a clean center strike. The same is true in reverse. With DLT you are consistently delivering proper loft at impact."
Another notable offering from SIK: Any putter can be purchased with any neck. With five heads and six hosels, there’s no doubt an option for every golfer. Whether you want a Pro with a plumber’s neck, a DW with a swept neck, or a Flo with a double bend, you can have it.
"We developed our C-Series heads to allow the consumer the maximum amount of customization in a standard setup,” said SIK director of communications Tyler Finley. “Normally if you like a head shape you are stuck with the hosel that it's made with. We didn't think that was a very good way of getting the best fit. So if you like a traditional blade look, you can choose a plumber's neck, slant neck, swept neck, double bend or armlock hosel. The same is true across our entire line of putters."
More on the specifics of the SIK models below.
Pro
The most popular SIK design, the Pro is a classic anser-style putter.
DW
Similar to the Pro, the DW is double the width of that classic anser-style putter design, offering higher MOI and stability.
Jo
Slightly heavier than the Pro and Sho, from heel to toe, the Jo is slightly shorter than the Pro.
Sho
The half-moon-shaped Sho is Sik’s mid-mallet offering. Depending on the neck configuration, the Sho weighs between 350 and 370 grams.
Flo
A reworked version of SIK’s oversized Mo mallet, the Flo features high MOI and a low CG. It weighs just over 415 grams with a plumber's neck, 390 grams with double bend, and 400 grams with a slant neck.
Additionally, the Pro, DW, and Flo models are all available in armlock with a longer shaft (steel or LAGP graphite) and MX/SIK grip Incidentally, the SIK Pro C-Series Armlock is the model Bryson DeChambeau won the 2020 U.S. Open with and continues to put in play.
The Pro and Jo models retail for $399, the DW and Sho for $429, and the Flo for $449. The Pro Armlock retails for $499, the DW Armlock for $529, and the Flo armlock for $549 (with a steel shaft; there’s an upcharge for the LAGP graphite shaft).
To purchase or learn more click here.