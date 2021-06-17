Product Spotlight: What is SIK Golf's Descending Loft Technology and how can it help your putting

The next logical question, of course, is “why? In a word: consistency.

No golfer perfectly matches the putter’s shaft angle from address to impact consistently. This produces inconsistent launch angles off the putter face, which leads to poor distance control. DLT aims to remedy this by offering a more consistent launch regardless of shaft lean, and thus a ball that finishes closer to the hole.

Speaking about DLT, a SIK representative said

"Descending Loft Technology aims to correct for shaft lean variance from address to impact (whether by shaft manipulation or changing ball position). We have four flat surfaces on our putters that descend in loft from top to bottom. For example, if the ball slightly moves back in your stance (or you deloft the club) the ball will impact higher on the face. A traditional putter would launch the ball with a negative launch angle, DLT will launch it similarly to a clean center strike. The same is true in reverse. With DLT you are consistently delivering proper loft at impact."

Another notable offering from SIK: Any putter can be purchased with any neck. With five heads and six hosels, there’s no doubt an option for every golfer. Whether you want a Pro with a plumber’s neck, a DW with a swept neck, or a Flo with a double bend, you can have it.

"We developed our C-Series heads to allow the consumer the maximum amount of customization in a standard setup,” said SIK director of communications Tyler Finley. “Normally if you like a head shape you are stuck with the hosel that it's made with. We didn't think that was a very good way of getting the best fit. So if you like a traditional blade look, you can choose a plumber's neck, slant neck, swept neck, double bend or armlock hosel. The same is true across our entire line of putters."

More on the specifics of the SIK models below.

Pro

The most popular SIK design, the Pro is a classic anser-style putter.