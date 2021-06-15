-
The story behind TaylorMade’s unique U.S. Open bags
June 15, 2021
By Victoria Chiang, PGATOUR.COM
- The unique golf bag from TaylorMade for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. (Courtesy of TaylorMade)
Inspired by the hues of SoCal sunsets, TaylorMade’s 2021 Summer Commemorative Staff Bag celebrates the return of the U.S. Open to the iconic San Diego venue of Torrey Pines’ South Course. From its warm and vibrant colorway on the main panel to the Cali license plate patch on the side pocket and the embroidered surfboards on the complementary headcovers, the collection will have competitors California Dreamin’ this week.
Aside from its striking appearance, the collection’s retro aesthetic is a sure-fire conversation starter, featuring a prominent throwback TaylorMade logo. Other “Easter eggs” throughout the bag include an embroidered Torrey Pine (the rare tree that’s native to the course) highlighted above the valuables pouch, a whimsical handle that nods to the region’s self-proclaimed title of “Craft Beer Capital of the World,” and a bold inner graphic print showcasing a collage of San Diego’s finest sights. Dawn patrol to an afternoon tee time is the ultimate west coast golf lifestyle and this bag captures that vibe perfectly.
Behind the stand-out style and good vibrations, TaylorMade’s latest collection is more than meets the eye. We spoke with TaylorMade designer, Alex Criscuolo to deep dive into the intricate research, design, and development journey that went into this particular project. Catch some of Alex’s takes and highlights from our conversation below.
On his memorable walk down Torrey...
Alex’s biggest inspiration for this bag stemmed from an unforgettable twilight round at Torrey Pines. He vividly recalls walking back to the clubhouse and stopping in his tracks on hole 18, when he viewed one of the most picturesque sunsets he’s ever seen. He noticed the layers of color gradients from the sun to the sky to the ocean, igniting one of the bag’s main attributes.
On the importance of storytelling...
Alex spoke highly of the collaborative design setting at TaylorMade and the advantage of having a close team to “bounce ideas off of.” When approaching these projects, Alex and his team “tend to view these (TaylorMade) major bags as pieces of art.” Because of this mentality, they’ll do extensive research on the history of a specific course, region, historical figures and facts in order to build a more impactful story and purposeful design.
On landing his dream job...
With an undergrad degree in marketing and a master’s degree in graphic design, Alex always had a passion for storytelling through the lens of design. After his studies, he went on to design professionally across industries (including the toy industry) before landing his “dream job” at TaylorMade.
Alex is also a lifelong sports fan who played baseball most of his life, but always had a recreational affinity for golf, and admitted that switching from the two vastly different swings was challenging at first.
On good vibes and energy...
Alex spoke to how his time in California has sparked his appreciation for landscape and outdoors but also deepened his sense of gratitude overall. Regardless of coast, city, or region, the bag represents the importance of carrying a “carefree and good vibes mentality” throughout the course of life.
On the evolution of golf fashion...
When it comes to more brands and individuals breaking down golf fashion barriers, Alex is certainly on board. “Golf as a whole has finally turned the corner of not being secluded and allowing people from all areas of life to come enjoy the game.”
On his golf “dream team”...
When asked about his quintessential golf foursome, Alex eagerly stated three icons he had in mind. “It’s based off of Space Jam… Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, and Bill Murray because I’d be laughing the entire round. They would take it seriously while also having fun.”
On the next stop on his golf course bucket list...
“I still haven’t been to the Masters so I’d love to see Augusta. I’d also love to play Pebble (Beach).” (Same, Alex, same…)
Be sure to keep an eye out for the unveiling of TaylorMade’s Summer Commemorative staff bag during the 121st U.S. Open Championship at Torrey Pines this week.