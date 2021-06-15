The story behind TaylorMade’s unique U.S. Open bags

Inspired by the hues of SoCal sunsets, TaylorMade’s 2021 Summer Commemorative Staff Bag celebrates the return of the U.S. Open to the iconic San Diego venue of Torrey Pines’ South Course. From its warm and vibrant colorway on the main panel to the Cali license plate patch on the side pocket and the embroidered surfboards on the complementary headcovers, the collection will have competitors California Dreamin’ this week.

Aside from its striking appearance, the collection’s retro aesthetic is a sure-fire conversation starter, featuring a prominent throwback TaylorMade logo. Other “Easter eggs” throughout the bag include an embroidered Torrey Pine (the rare tree that’s native to the course) highlighted above the valuables pouch, a whimsical handle that nods to the region’s self-proclaimed title of “Craft Beer Capital of the World,” and a bold inner graphic print showcasing a collage of San Diego’s finest sights. Dawn patrol to an afternoon tee time is the ultimate west coast golf lifestyle and this bag captures that vibe perfectly.

Behind the stand-out style and good vibrations, TaylorMade’s latest collection is more than meets the eye. We spoke with TaylorMade designer, Alex Criscuolo to deep dive into the intricate research, design, and development journey that went into this particular project. Catch some of Alex’s takes and highlights from our conversation below.

On his memorable walk down Torrey...

Alex’s biggest inspiration for this bag stemmed from an unforgettable twilight round at Torrey Pines. He vividly recalls walking back to the clubhouse and stopping in his tracks on hole 18, when he viewed one of the most picturesque sunsets he’s ever seen. He noticed the layers of color gradients from the sun to the sky to the ocean, igniting one of the bag’s main attributes.