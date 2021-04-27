-
EQUIPMENT
Bridgestone Golf announces First Tee Edition e6 golf ball
April 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Proceeds from the special edition e6 ball will support efforts to introduce the game of golf to younger people. (Courtesy)
Bridgestone Golf announced today that a special First Tee edition e6 will be available exclusively through PGA TOUR Superstore. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to First Tee, a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf.
“We’re very pleased to offer this special First Tee edition e6, exclusively at PGA TOUR Superstore,” said Dan Murphy, President and CEO, Bridgestone Golf. “For decades, First Tee has done very fine work, helping young people learn and grow through the game of golf, building strong individuals and communities. It is an honor to create a dedicated product where the proceeds from the sales will bolster their charitable endeavors.”
The e6 is the longest running model in Bridgestone’s current lineup and the latest model, new for 2021, features a larger, softer core for an exceptionally pleasing, responsive feel and added distance for moderate swing speed players. The new design, which is specifically tailored to modern players who value a ball that provides a very soft feel at impact, will retail for $21.99/dozen. The unique model that benefits First Tee can be identified by the sticker on the front of the box.
“The e6 works for a wide variety of players with moderate clubhead speeds,” said Elliot Mellow, Golf Ball Marketing Manager, Bridgestone Golf. “It’s our most successful two-piece Surlyn golf ball model to date and has long been popular among players who demand a very soft feel with maximum distance off the tee and enhanced forgiveness on the long- and mid-irons.”
The First Tee edition e6 is available in white and optic yellow and can be found exclusively at PGA TOUR Superstores immediately.