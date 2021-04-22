What's in the bag: Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff are two of the most exciting young players on the PGA TOUR. Morikawa already has four wins, including a major and World Golf Championship, while the 22-year-old Wolff is just the third player to win the NCAA title and a PGA TOUR title in the same season. He also finished in the top four of two majors last year.

The two stars are teaming up together at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans in hopes of securing another title. Morikawa is known for his precise iron play, while Wolff unique, powerful swing and his prowess off the tee is his trademark

So with that, let’s take a look inside the bags of these TaylorMade staff players to see how their setups compare.

Drivers

Morikawa: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees @ 8.5 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX

Wolff: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (10.5 degrees @ 9 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD TP 7 TX

The most interesting contrast between these two driver setups is the way they configure the loft using the adjustable sleeve. Morikawa prefers to use a lower-lofted driver and close the face, which actually increases loft, while Wolff goes with a higher-lofted driver and opens the face to decrease loft. Even though the stated loft numbers on the drivers is 2.5 degrees apart, once adjusted, they're only separated by half of a degree.

There are a lot of reasons players might choose to play a driver more open or closed-looking, but the general consensus is about creating the right optics from address to inspire confidence.