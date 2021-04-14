-
Hideki Matsuyama wins Masters after putter change
-
-
April 14, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Hideki Matsuyama with his new putter at the Masters. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
As Hideki Matsuyama brushed in his winning putt at Augusta National on Sunday evening, the setting Georgia sun glistened off his 2012 Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Tour Prototype as he carried the wand with him off the famed Georgia course’s 18th green.
While most viewers who have seen the Masters champion in action over the past two years likely assumed from the finish and shaping it was the same flatstick Matsuyama has been stroking putts with all season, Japan’s first men’s major winner actually only put this particular putter in play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play two weeks ago.
Matsuyama consulted with Scotty Cameron TOUR rep Drew Page and had a Lamkin Deep-Etched Cord Full Cord installed as well as a stepped putter shaft.
And while Hideki’s exact specs are under lock and key, Page and company dialed in the same loft, lie, and head weight as the Newport 2 GSS Timeless Matsuyama has played since the 2020 BMW Championship.
Sources indicate that, while testing multiple models, it was the feel of the grip, ultimately, that knocked Matsuyama’s long-time gamer out of the bag. Additionally, we’re told Matsuyama likes a “loud” putter that offers maximum feedback at impact, and the proto Newport 2 fit that bill.
Clearly, the swap two weeks ago in Austin was a wise one as demonstrated by Matsuyama’s donning of the green jacket. A historically below-average putter, he finished 18th in strokes gained: putting at Augusta National.